496,760 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Ananym Capital Management LP

Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 496,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,377,000. Baker Hughes comprises 11.2% of Ananym Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ananym Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

