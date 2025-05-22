Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $98.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

