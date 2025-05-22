Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DUK opened at $116.47 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.