Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5%

SCHM opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.