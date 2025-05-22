RB Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,442 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

