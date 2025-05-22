Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 158 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $216.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

