BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.96 million.

BW LPG Trading Down 5.4%

BW LPG stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BW LPG stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 4,137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Stories

