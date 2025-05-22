Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after acquiring an additional 473,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $642.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.05.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.07.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

