Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.