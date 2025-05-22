McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 168,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,192 shares of company stock worth $4,709,454 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.2%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

