BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 9,708 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,273,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,271,000 after buying an additional 322,982 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at $109,893,761.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,638 shares of company stock worth $3,012,095. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $172.34 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

