International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Argus

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

International Game Technology Stock Down 3.6%

IGT stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.30 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 109.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 438,157 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

