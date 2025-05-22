ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ENI by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of ENI by 1,885.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 259,288 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $4,882,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

