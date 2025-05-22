Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,389 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $263,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.6%

VRT stock opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

