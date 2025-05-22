BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $59.96 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

