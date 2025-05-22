SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

