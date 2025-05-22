MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $262.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.99 and its 200-day moving average is $273.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

