BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 30,529 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,529 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,220 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

