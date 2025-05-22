Northwest Bank & Trust Co Sells 179 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.9% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.79 and a 1 year high of $179.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

