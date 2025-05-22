Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $49,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 348,279 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 262,247 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.25.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $91,855.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,636.12. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,780 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $54,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,990.80. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,445 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

