Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 5.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.8%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,864.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,828.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,797.05. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

