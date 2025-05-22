Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Boosts Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Oklo were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on Oklo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.