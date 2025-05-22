Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Purchases 2,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.80 billion, a PE ratio of 634.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.14 per share, with a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,816.84. This trade represents a 20.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,945,753 shares of company stock valued at $248,608,160 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.