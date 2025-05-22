Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after acquiring an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,095,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $310.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average of $275.81.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.37.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,219.71. This trade represents a 45.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,256. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

