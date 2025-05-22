Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

