FY2027 EPS Estimates for Workday Decreased by Zacks Research

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Workday in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

WDAY stock opened at $268.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.01. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after buying an additional 2,078,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,341,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

