Roth Capital Estimates Radian Group’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Radian Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Report on RDN

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,693,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $40,749,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $27,282,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.