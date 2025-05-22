What is William Blair’s Estimate for CarMax FY2026 Earnings?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.
Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.
CarMax Stock Down 5.2%
CarMax stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25.
Insider Activity at CarMax
In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.