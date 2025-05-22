PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of PDD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after buying an additional 4,673,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,847,000 after buying an additional 3,350,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.