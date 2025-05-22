Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Bruker’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.