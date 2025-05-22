Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $345,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KD shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.