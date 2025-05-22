Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 5,541 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,136 shares of company stock worth $23,087,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.