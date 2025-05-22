7,337 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Acquired by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.