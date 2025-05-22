City National Bank of Florida MSD Makes New $365,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $336,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after purchasing an additional 393,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,507,000 after purchasing an additional 259,361 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.3%

STLD stock opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

