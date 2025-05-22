Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

