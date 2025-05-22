Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 245,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,457,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after acquiring an additional 839,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 315,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

