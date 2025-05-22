City National Bank of Florida MSD Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $111,923,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after purchasing an additional 507,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.73 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,750,193.75. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $188,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,161.29. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

View Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.