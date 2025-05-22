City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.