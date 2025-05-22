City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,630,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

SAP Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $298.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $303.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

