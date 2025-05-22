City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires New Stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

