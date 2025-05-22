JT Stratford LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:PHM opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

