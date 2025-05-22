JT Stratford LLC Purchases 2,152 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 329,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

