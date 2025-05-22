JT Stratford LLC Purchases 18,268 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 325.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,683,504.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,755 shares of company stock worth $37,045,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

