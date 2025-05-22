Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

