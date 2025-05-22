The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Mosaic by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

