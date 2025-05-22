Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $544,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.35.

NYSE:PWR opened at $341.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

