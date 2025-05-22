Css LLC Il Cuts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Css LLC Il decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in F5 were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,814,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $171,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

F5 Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $286.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average is $266.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.45 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $362,383.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,360. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

