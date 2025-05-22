Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

B opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

