Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

