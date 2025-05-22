Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 3.7%

PLD opened at $104.72 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. CJS Securities dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.